iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stock Price Up 1.3%

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 21.14% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

