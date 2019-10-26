iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 7.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3,151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 408,217 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after buying an additional 352,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,950,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.