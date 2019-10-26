iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 211,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 227,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,581 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.