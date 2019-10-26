iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $67.02. 15,157,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,945,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

