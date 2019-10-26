iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $167.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

