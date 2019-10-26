iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,255,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $118.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.