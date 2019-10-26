Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

NYSE ICL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 49,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,262. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Israel Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 49.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

