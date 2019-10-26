Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.93. 322,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

