Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

