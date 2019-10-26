Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 77,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

