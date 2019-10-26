James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,108.67

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,108.67 and traded as high as $1,383.00. James Cropper shares last traded at $1,383.00, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,287.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.29.

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, with a total value of £49,996.80 ($65,329.67). Also, insider Lyndsey Scott bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,513.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,164 shares of company stock worth $7,044,680.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

