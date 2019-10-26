Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Achieves $315,682.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $315,682.00 and $25,238.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00201103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.01467068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00095121 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,938,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

