Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $310.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $32.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $288.04 on Tuesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average is $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Biogen by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,118,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

