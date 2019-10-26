JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 109,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 150,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

