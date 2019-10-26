JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JMU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 147,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,549. JMU Ltd- has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

