John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $93.06 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 1,116 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $103,843.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,375.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

JBSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

