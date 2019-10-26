JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $53.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wood & Company restated an average rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.96.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 33,237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 791,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474,741 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 900,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 372,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.