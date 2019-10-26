JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enel Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Enel Americas has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

