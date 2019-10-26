JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 290,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1069 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

