Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS.

JNPR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

