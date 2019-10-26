Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JNPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an inline rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.79.

JNPR traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,825. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

