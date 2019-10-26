K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in K12 were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the second quarter worth $23,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 192,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of K12 by 582.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 190,225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 35.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 134,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of K12 by 169.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.21. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $821.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of K12 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

