K12 (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Down to $21.09

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $21.09. K12 shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 12,906 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on K12 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $821.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.57.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in K12 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in K12 by 262.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in K12 in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in K12 by 507.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

