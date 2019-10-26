KBR, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. KBR has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KBR by 834.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.