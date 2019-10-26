Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMPR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,107. Kemper has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $195,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 972.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

