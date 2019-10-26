KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.55.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 7,263,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,199,273. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 314.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 4,991,821 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $39,330,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 176.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,180,000 after buying an additional 1,283,285 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

