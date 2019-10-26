KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

