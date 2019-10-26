Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

KINS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,031.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,950 shares of company stock worth $105,122. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Integre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.