KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news impact score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected KKR & Co Inc’s analysis:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

KKR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.