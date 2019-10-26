Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $48.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.28 million to $48.80 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $37.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $182.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.52 million to $183.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $225.91 million, with estimates ranging from $217.82 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 710,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 275,620 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $6,913,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,357. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

