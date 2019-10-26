Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

