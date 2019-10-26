KuCoin Shares Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $110.21 million and $6.99 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00013797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 176,863,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,863,551 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

