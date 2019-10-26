Laboratory Corp. of America’s (LH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $446,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

