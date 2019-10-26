Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,496 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79. Tellurian Inc has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

