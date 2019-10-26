Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 763 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 163.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.