Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 914.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 83.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 153.5% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 69,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Tenneco Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $804.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,377.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

