Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $81,000 Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 306,988 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $338,088 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

