Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 839,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $671.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.86.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.