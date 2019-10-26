Lake Street Capital Cuts HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target to $7.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $6.50 target price on HyreCar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HyreCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 120,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,091. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 96.78% and a negative net margin of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.