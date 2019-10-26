Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Nomura

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Nomura from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.05. 2,507,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

