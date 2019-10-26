Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $259.75 and last traded at $257.84, with a volume of 1666736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.18.

The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,887. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.