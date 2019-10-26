Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.97-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 507,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,964. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.07.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

