Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading 8.8% Higher

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:LME) traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 166,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 111,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 million and a PE ratio of -27.14.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectare land package comprising 20 contiguous mining leases and 17 mining claims totaling 204 units located in Irwin, Walters, Elmhirst, and Pifher Townships located to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.