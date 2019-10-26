LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1-30.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.98 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $682.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,165,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $65,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,036,654.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,891 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

