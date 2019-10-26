Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAG. Barclays lowered their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 590 ($7.71).

BAG stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. A.G. Barr has a 52-week low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 980 ($12.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 576.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.46. The company has a market capitalization of $624.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. A.G. Barr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

