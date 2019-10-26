Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LQDT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

