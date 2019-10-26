Lisk Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Lisk has a market cap of $92.53 million and $2.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00008333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012006 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 136,196,976 coins and its circulating supply is 121,164,825 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Exrates, Livecoin, Binance, COSS, Coinbe, Poloniex, BitBay, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinroom, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

