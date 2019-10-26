Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $56.54 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $56.54 or 0.00613152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Bitinka, MBAex and ZB.COM. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.59 billion and $5.11 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010847 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,548,942 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

