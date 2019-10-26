LiteCoin Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $3,888.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $3,888.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,879.40 or 3.03581175 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033108 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

