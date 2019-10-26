Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of LOB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 458,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,639. The firm has a market cap of $741.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.07. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $20.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

